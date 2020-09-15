Daptone Announces Posthumous Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Covers Album

Brooklyn’s beloved Daptone Records have announced a second posthumous album from sadly missed soul diva Sharon Jones and supporting band the Dap-Kings, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In). The cleverly titled album, out digitally on Oct. 23, is a collection of all cover songs from various points in Jones’ career—some that we’ve heard before, and five that have never been heard in any context. Lead single “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” is of course a classic Stevie Wonder track, and the Dap-Kings version is streaming now on Spotify.

Interestingly, many of these covers began their lives as recording projects for commercials, film and TV spots, but never ended up being used for their intended purposes. “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” was apparently commissioned by “a well-known bank” for a commercial, while the Dap-Kings cover of Bad Medicine’s “Trespasser” was intended for the American Gangster soundtrack. Likewise, covers of “Rescue Me” and “In the Bush” were recorded for the soundtrack of The Wolf of Wall Street, but ultimately weren’t used. Says the Daptone press release:

These covers span acts ranging from Gladys Knight to Janet Jackson to Woody Guthrie, showcasing Jones’ and the Kings’ eclectic taste and superb musicality. Over two decades, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings built a reputation as studio aces, and this album compiles some of their most popular, as well as completely unreleased, renditions—originally recorded on their own or for commercials, movies, and TV shows.

You can check out the full tracklist below, and listen to the band’s classic take on Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” which first appeared on 2005’s album Naturally.

Just Dropped In… / Daptone Records Tracklist

1. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours

2. Little By Little

3. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

4. Here I Am Baby

5. What Have You Done For Me Lately?

6. Take Me With U

7. This Land Is Your Land (Digital Album Exclusive)

8. Inspiration Information

9. Giving Up

10. Rescue Me

11. In The Bush

12. It Hurts to Be Alone

13. Trespasser