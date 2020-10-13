Listen to Sharon Van Etten's New Song "Let Go" From Feels Good Man Documentary

Sharon Van Etten has shared a new song “Let Go,” which was written for a documentary titled Feels Good Man, out on Oct. 19 via PBS. The film, directed by Arthur Jones, is about the Internet meme Pepe the Frog.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” Van Etten says. “The song and film’s producer, Giorgio [Angelini], was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Last year, Van Etten released her fifth studio album Remind Me Tomorrow. Read Paste’s review of the album here . Earlier this year, she released “Staring at a Mountain,” for the Never Rarely Sometimes Always soundtrack as well as a standalone single, “Beaten Down.”

Listen to “Let Go” below, and keep scrolling to revisit Van Etten’s 2011 Paste interview at Bonnaroo.