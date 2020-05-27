Hear Sheryl Crow Play "Strong Enough" Live on This Day in 2013

Sheryl Crow is one of the greatest artists to hold her own in both the Americana/country and mainstream pop worlds. She’s a self-made icon who landed her first record deal after slipping Sting’s producer her demo at a party (per this Armchair Expert episode). Nearly 27 years after her debut album Tuesday Night Music Club hit shelves, she’s still revered and adored within the pop music world and beyond.

She may have dropped most of her hits (in the official, chart-topping definition of the word) within the first decade or so of her career, but Crow has been making music and touring pretty much ever since 1993. One of those songs is from the aforementioned TNMC, “Strong Enough,” which Crow treated us to on this day (May 28) in 2013 at the Daytrotter Studio. She also played tunes from her album from that year, Feels Like Home.

Crow’s most recent album was last year’s Threads, a duets album featuring the likes of Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, Stevie Nicks, James Taylor and more. This album also marked Crow’s unofficial retirement.

Hear Sheryl Crow’s 2013 Daytrotter session below, and/or download it on NoiseTrade right here.