Watch Sierra Ferrell's Mesmerizing Performance at Paste Studio on the Road in Nashville

Last month, Paste Studio on the Road took set up shop at Jaan’s House to live-stream and record performances from 28 of Nashville’s finest artists. Several musicians blew us away, but perhaps none more so than West Virginia native Sierra Ferrell.

The artist with a “country heart and jazz mind,” as she says, is preparing for the release of her debut album Why’d Ya Do It on Rounder Records on Aug. 20. She performed four songs for our cameras on the back porch, accompanied by Josie Toney on fiddle and various birds in the backyard singing along.

Thanks again to our partners at Show X and Jaan’s House for being such great hosts! Watch the full performance below: