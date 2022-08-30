Sierra Hull Announces Headlining Tour

Rising mandolinist Sierra Hull has announced a headlining tour set for this fall. The Grammy-nominated musician and her band will play 18 shows this September and October, with stops in New York City, Pittsburgh, Asheville and Charleston, and support from Lindsay Lou or Taylor Rae on select dates.

Hull is coming off sets at Sacred Rose Festival, Under The Big Sky and the Cayamo Cruise, as well as Cumberland, Maryland’s DelFest—where she performed a standout Paste session you’ll find down below. She’ll play North Adams, Massachusetts’ FreshGrass Festival on Sept. 23 as part of her newly announced tour, where she’ll premiere a special piece commissioned expressly for the festival.

The Byrdstown, Tennessee-born mandolinist has kept impressive company of late, sharing stages with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Madison Cunningham, Margo Price and Billy Strings. After her headlining run, she’ll be a featured guest on tours by her frequent collaborators Cory Wong (Vulfpeck) and Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart in November and December, respectively.

Find Hull’s headlining tour dates below (and her full slate and ticket info here), beneath her August 2022 Paste session from DelFest.

Sierra Hull Tour Dates:

September

18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

21 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall ^

22 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^

23 – North Adams, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge +

27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall +

28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall +

29 – Boone, NC @ Appalachian Theatre +

30 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

October

01 – Raleigh, NC @ Wide Open Bluegrass

02 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House +

04 – High Point, NC @ Ziggy’s ^

05 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern ^

06 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere ^

07 – Big Stone Gap, VA @ Blue Highway Festival

08 – Pelham, TN @ CaveFest

14 – Bakersfield, CA @ World Records

15 – Seaside, CA @ Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

(^ with Lindsay Lou)

(+ with Taylor Rae)

(* with The Infamous Stringdusters)