Sinead O'Brien Shares Debut EP Drowning in Blessings, Unveils Video for "Most Modern Painting"

Irish poet Sinead O’Brien has shared her debut EP Drowning in Blessings today via Chess Club Records. It follows the release of previous singles “Roman Ruins” and “Strangers in Danger,” the latter of which Paste named an essential art rock track of 2020. The EP was produced by none other than Dan Carey, known for his work with Fontaines D.C., Kate Tempest and more.

O’Brien also unveiled a video for “Most Modern Painting,” the opening song on this four-track release and the one that spawned the EP’s title. The video was directed by Saskia Dixie and shot on 16 mm film. “Most Modern Painting” is another carefully threaded art rock track, with O’Brien’s thoughts—both uninhibited and calculated—firing quickly.

O’Brien says of the new single:

“Most Modern Painting” is about the creation and maintenance of “the self” – the most epic task we are faced with in our lives. I wanted to work with structure in an unconventional way, linking the movements together using various voices from the narrative. The lyrics are voiced through a dialogue between the conscious and unconscious, through dream recall, memory, the individual and the ego.

