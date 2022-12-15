Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Performance In A Decade

Did you really think she was done for good? Siouxsie Sioux has announced her first concert in 10 years, headlining Latitude Festival’s BBC Sounds Stage in 2023. She will join Pulp, George Ezra and Paolo Nutini as headliners, with bands such as Black Midi, Young Fathers and The Kooks also performing.

One of punk rock’s lasting icons, Sioux has gone from performing with Siouxise & the Banshees, to The Creatures before going it alone, releasing her solo debut Mantaray in 2007. She last performed live in 2013 for Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival, surprising fans with a full performance of Siouxsie & The Banshee’s 1980 album Kaleidescope. And who knows what she has in store this time? Latitude Festival Director Melvin Benn commented: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”