Sleater-Kinney Share Final Path of Wellness Single, "Method"

Recently, acclaimed alt-rock group Sleater-Kinney has been gearing up to release their 10th album Path of Wellness, due out this Friday, June 11, on Mom + Pop. Wednesday, after sharing singles “High In The Grass” and “Worry With You,” they delivered “Method,” a buzzy rock track in which vocalist Carrie Brownstein, putting on her familiar punk affectations, pleads for gentleness in hard times, repeatedly singing, “Won’t you be a little nicer to me / Could you try a little kindness, maybe?”

The band will appear on their Charles Hewitt-hosted “weekly news and entertainment program” Path Of Wellness tomorrow, June 10, with a livestream available to watch on Twitch’s Amazon Music channel. Sleater-Kinney will talk about the recording process for Path of Wellness and share background info on the new songs, and the program will feature interviews with both Brownstein and Corin Tucker’s fathers.

Below, check out the Lance Bangs-directed lyric video for “Method” before revisiting our 2015 feature with Brownstein here.