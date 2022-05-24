Exclusive Photos: Knotfest Roadshow at Barclays Center

By Jade Gomez  |  May 24, 2022  |  3:45pm
Photos by Jade Gomez Music Features Slipknot
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Exclusive Photos: Knotfest Roadshow at Barclays Center

One of the perks of Paste’s endless pursuit towards bringing fresh and exciting perspectives to music is getting to see incredible performances. With live music returning at breakneck speed, it can be difficult to catch all of your favorite acts. Check out exclusive photos of some of our favorite shows and relive the magic.

paste-cypresshill-jade-1.jpg

paste-cypresshill-jade-2.jpg

paste-cypresshill-jade-3.jpg

paste-cypresshill-jade-4.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-01.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-02.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-03.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-04.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-05.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-06.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-07.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-08.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-09.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-12.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-11.jpg

paste-slipknot-jade-10.jpg

Jade Gomez is Paste’s assistant music editor, dog mom, Southern rap aficionado and compound sentence enthusiast. She has no impulse control and will buy vinyl that she’s too afraid to play or stickers she will never stick. You can follow her on Twitter.

Tags

cypress hill

slipknot

More from Slipknot 
Also in Music