Slow Pulp Share New Single, “Shadow”

Wisconsin-bred and Chicago-based indie-rock band Slow Pulp have shared “Shadow,” one of their handful of singles since the release of their debut album, Moveys, in October 2020.

Guitar-driven, electronic-infused and slightly eerie, “Shadow” is less hazy and more angsty than the tracks on Moveys.

In a statement, the band note, “‘Shadow’ was written on the tail end of recording Moveys in the Spring of 2020. This song is about feeling like you’re out of control, like there’s a certain part of you that doesn’t seem to want to work with the rest.”

Slow Pump will embark on a North American tour in November that will include performances from Girl K, Mamalarky and Strange Ranger.

Listen to “Shadows” below, and find Slow Pulp’s 2018 Daytrotter session and tour dates further down. Further information on their upcoming tour is available here.

Slow Pulp Tour Dates:

November

04 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *

05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

09 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

12 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza # – SOLD OUT

13 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #

14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo # – SOLD OUT

19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

22 – Austin, TX @ The Parish #

23 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^

December

01 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar ^

03 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ^

04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

07 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^ – SOLD OUT

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One ^ – SOLD OUT

11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Sideroom ^

14 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison ^

15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

(* w/ Girl K, # w/ Mamalarky, ^ w/ Strange Ranger)