Snapped Ankles Announce North American Tour

London-based band Snapped Ankles are finally making their North American debut in March 2022, centered around their performance at SXSW.
The band released their album Forest of Your Problems in July, a record very much on Paste’s radar since Snapped Ankles were named one of 10 experimental bands redefining guitar music. We highlighted Forest Of Your Problems as one of our favorite new albums to stream upon its release.
It seems like Snapped Ankles are growing fast, too. They’re approaching their largest show to date at London’s Roundhouse on Oct. 30, as they wrap up their U.K. tour.
Find Snapped Ankles’ tour dates below. Full details on the tour can be found here.
Snapped Ankles Tour Dates:
November
10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
11 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
14 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City Festival
March 2022
03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
07 – Washington, DC @ DC9
09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern Rooftop
16-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival
19 – Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Wkend at Dada
22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
April 2022
14 – Bordeaux, France @ iBoat
15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain
19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso