Snapped Ankles Announce North American Tour

London-based band Snapped Ankles are finally making their North American debut in March 2022, centered around their performance at SXSW.

The band released their album Forest of Your Problems in July, a record very much on Paste’s radar since Snapped Ankles were named one of 10 experimental bands redefining guitar music. We highlighted Forest Of Your Problems as one of our favorite new albums to stream upon its release.

It seems like Snapped Ankles are growing fast, too. They’re approaching their largest show to date at London’s Roundhouse on Oct. 30, as they wrap up their U.K. tour.

Find Snapped Ankles’ tour dates below. Full details on the tour can be found here.

Snapped Ankles Tour Dates:

November

10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

11 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

14 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City Festival

March 2022

03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07 – Washington, DC @ DC9

09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern Rooftop

16-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival

19 – Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Wkend at Dada

22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

April 2022

14 – Bordeaux, France @ iBoat

15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso