Soccer Mommy Launches "Soccer Mommy & Friends Single Series"

22-year-old singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy has announced the launch of a series of collaborations titled “Soccer Mommy & Friends Single Series.” The releases will feature contributions from a bevy of musicians such as MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beabadoobee and dream pop artist Jay Som, who inaugurated the series earlier today. The first two-track installment includes a Jay Som cover of Soccer Mommy’s song “lucy,” a track off her most recent album, color theory, and a Soccer Mommy cover of Jay Som’s 2016 song “I Think You’re Alright.”

“I had an extremely fun time recording the ‘lucy’ cover,” Jay Som says. “Sophie has such a special way of entwining catchy melodies and sometimes dark chord progressions. I feel very lucky to be a part of this comp!”

“I’m super excited to kick things off with this Jay Som collab because Melina really made such an awesome new version of ‘lucy,’” Allison says. “I have also always loved her song ‘I Think You’re Alright,’ so it was great to get a chance to cover it. It has such a sweet tenderness to it that just makes you feel warm inside.”

Besides the spectacular collaborations that this project promises to shoot down the pipeline, all of the net profits from the project’s sales on Bandcamp will go straight to Oxfam’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to help support especially vulnerable communities during the pandemic.

