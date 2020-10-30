Soccer Mommy Shares New Music Video for "crawling in my skin"

Following the release of her sophomore album color theory, Soccer Mommy dropped a new music video for one of the tracks “crawling in my skin.”

The music video, directed by Adam Kolodny, experiments with different color variations and trippy 3D adjustments to add to the already hypnotic pop-rock feel of the song.

Soccer Mommy detailed her excitement for the video’s seasonal release in a statement:

“I’m excited to put out this video for “crawling in my skin” right at the end of spooky season. I hope everyone enjoys this video and their Halloween!

Along with the video release, she is also set to play Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage’s SummerStage Anywhere series, marking her first full-band performance since dropping her album. The show will air on Nov. 19 at 7p.m. EST on SummerStage’s social media channels.

Watch Soccer Mommy’s new music video for “crawling in my skin” below. Read Paste’s review of color theory here.