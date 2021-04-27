Soccer Mommy Announces Fall 2021 Tour

Soccer Mommy, the moniker of Nashville’s Sophie Allison, has announced that her long-awaited North American tour will kick off in the fall.
The announcement from the Bernie Sanders-approved act follows the release of her acclaimed sophomore album color theory in February of last year. Her biggest tour to date begins this September in Atlanta, and includes the biggest venues Allison has played to date: New York’s Brooklyn Steel and L.A.’s Fonda Theatre. The tour will include make-up dates for previously postponed shows, and will feature support from Squirrel Flower on the first leg and Emily Reo from Oct. 21 on. Before things start up in September, Allison also announced recently that she would be headlining Nashville’s OUTLOUD Music Festival in June.
Tickets for the Soccer Mommy tour go on sale April 30, and are available for purchase here. You can find the tour dates, and revisit Soccer Mommy’s 2018 session in the Paste studio, below.
Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:
September
15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
25 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October
01 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
27 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
November
01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02 – Boise, ID @ Olympic
04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
06 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall