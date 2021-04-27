Soccer Mommy Announces Fall 2021 Tour

Soccer Mommy, the moniker of Nashville’s Sophie Allison, has announced that her long-awaited North American tour will kick off in the fall.

The announcement from the Bernie Sanders-approved act follows the release of her acclaimed sophomore album color theory in February of last year. Her biggest tour to date begins this September in Atlanta, and includes the biggest venues Allison has played to date: New York’s Brooklyn Steel and L.A.’s Fonda Theatre. The tour will include make-up dates for previously postponed shows, and will feature support from Squirrel Flower on the first leg and Emily Reo from Oct. 21 on. Before things start up in September, Allison also announced recently that she would be headlining Nashville’s OUTLOUD Music Festival in June.

Tickets for the Soccer Mommy tour go on sale April 30, and are available for purchase here. You can find the tour dates, and revisit Soccer Mommy’s 2018 session in the Paste studio, below.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

September

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

25 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October

01 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

27 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November

01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

06 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall