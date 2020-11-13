Soccer Mommy Releases color theory (selected demos), Shares New Video

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) released her sophomore album color theory earlier this year. Friday, Allison surprise-released color theory (selected demos), which includes early versions of singles such as “circle the drain,” “crawling in my skin,” “yellow is the color of her eyes” and more. The demo for “royal screw up” arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Allison.

“I made this video by driving around and exploring a little bit of Nashville,” Allison says. “Most of the footage is from my house or my favorite nearby nature spots.”

Soccer Mommy also announced a limited-edition Deluxe Binder version of both color theory and color theory (selected demos). It will feature a translucent blue vinyl of color theory, six flexi discs of color theory (selected demos), a handwritten lyric sheet, stickers, and a pencil case containing pencils, rulers and erasers.

Watch the video for “royal screw up” below and revisit Soccer Mommy’s 2018 Paste Studio session further down. You can preorder the color theory Deluxe Binder here.