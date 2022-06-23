Something in the Water 2022 Recap: Chloe x Halle, Pusha T, Saba and More

By Jade Gomez  |  June 24, 2022  |  10:30am
Photos by Jade Gomez Music Features Something in the Water Festival
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Something in the Water 2022 Recap: Chloe x Halle, Pusha T, Saba and More

Pharrell Williams’ instantly recognizable production style and sound served as the perfect soundtrack for the past three decades. Whether as the other half of The Neptunes, lead vocalist of N.E.R.D. or solo, Williams has become one of the most influential musicians and visionaries in history. His annual Something in the Water festival’s first year in the nation’s capital was absolutely explosive. The vibrant lineup featured some of hip-hop, pop and R&B’s best and brightest. Paste was front and center for the whole thing. Check out all of our photos from an exciting weekend below.

21 Savage


sitw-21savage-jade.jpg

Anderson .Paak


sitw-andersonpaak-jade.jpg

Baby Tate


sitw-babytate-jade.jpg
sitw-babytate2-jade.jpg

Calvin Harris


sitw-calvinharris-jade.jpg

Capone


sitw-capone-jade.jpg

Chloe x Halle


sitw-chloexhalle-jade.jpg
sitw-chloexhalle2-jade.jpg

Clipse


sitw-clipse-jade.jpg

Denzel Curry


sitw-denzelcurry-jade.jpg

Earthgang


sitw-earthgang-jade.jpg

J. Balvin


sitw-jbalvin-jade.jpg

Jean Dawson


sitw-jeandawson-jade.jpg
sitw-jeandawson2-jade.jpg

Justin Timberlake


sitw-justintimberlake-jade.jpg

Lil Baby


sitw-lilbaby-jade.jpg

Moneybagg Yo


sitw-moneybagg-jade.jpg

Ogi


sitw-ogi-jade.jpg

Paris Texas


sitw-paristexas-jade.jpg

Pharrell


sitw-pharrell-jade-22.jpg

Pusha T


sitw-pushat-jade.jpg

Pusha T and Pharrell


sitw-pushat2-jade.jpg

Quinn XCII


sitw-quinn92-jade.jpg

Rae Sremmurd


sitw-raesremmurd-jade.jpg
sitw-raesremmurd2-jade.jpg

Saba


sitw-saba-jade.jpg

Sabrina Claudio


sitw-sabrinaclaudio-jade.jpg

Skepta


sitw-skepta-jade.jpg

Slowthai


sitw-slowthai-jade.jpg
sitw-slowthai2-jade.jpg
sitw-slowthai3-jade.jpg

Snoh Aalegra


sitw-snoh-jade.jpg

Syd


sitw-syd-jade.jpg

Teyana Taylor


sitw-teyanataylor-jade.jpg

T.I.


sitw-ti-jade.jpg

Tobe Nwigwe


sitw-tobe-jade.jpg

Tokischa


sitw-tokischa-jade.jpg

Usher


sitw-usher-jade.jpg

Jade Gomez is Paste’s assistant music editor, dog mom, Southern rap aficionado and compound sentence enthusiast. She has no impulse control and will buy vinyl that she’s too afraid to play or stickers she will never stick. You can follow her on Twitter.

Tags

something in the water

Also in Music