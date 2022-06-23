Something in the Water 2022 Recap: Chloe x Halle, Pusha T, Saba and More

Pharrell Williams’ instantly recognizable production style and sound served as the perfect soundtrack for the past three decades. Whether as the other half of The Neptunes, lead vocalist of N.E.R.D. or solo, Williams has become one of the most influential musicians and visionaries in history. His annual Something in the Water festival’s first year in the nation’s capital was absolutely explosive. The vibrant lineup featured some of hip-hop, pop and R&B’s best and brightest. Paste was front and center for the whole thing. Check out all of our photos from an exciting weekend below.













































































































































Jade Gomez is Paste’s assistant music editor, dog mom, Southern rap aficionado and compound sentence enthusiast. She has no impulse control and will buy vinyl that she’s too afraid to play or stickers she will never stick. You can follow her on Twitter.