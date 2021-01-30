Hyperpop Pioneer SOPHIE Dead at 34

Influential, hyperpop-pioneering artist and producer SOPHIE has died after suffering a fatal accident, according to Transgressive Records and Future Classic. The labels announced early Saturday that SOPHIE “had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.” The musician died at approximately 4 a.m. in Athens, Greece, a representative confirmed to Pitchfork. SOPHIE was only 34 years old.

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” the full statement from Transgressive and Future Classic reads. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Born on Sept. 17, 1986, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sophie Xeon began releasing music as SOPHIE in 2013, with their debut compilation arriving in 2015. Titled Product, it collected their breakout singles, including “BIPP,” “LEMONADE” and “HARD,” earning the then-mysterious SOPHIE early acclaim for their innovative, avant-garde take on pop music.

In October 2017, SOPHIE released single “It’s Okay to Cry” (which, today, is particularly apropos), the first release to feature their own image and vocals. The song would later appear as the opening track on Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, SOPHIE’s critically beloved debut album, released in June 2018. The album would earn them a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination.

It was around the time of Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’ release that SOPHIE came out as a trans woman, telling PAPER, “An embrace of the essential idea of transness changes everything because it means there’s no longer an expectation based on the body you were born into, or how your life should play out and how it should end. Traditional family models and structures of control disappear.”

SOPHIE had just shared new music this past week: an Autechre remix of “BIPP” backed with “UNISIL,” a previously unreleased track from the PRODUCT sessions. Their Transgressive artist page notes that they had forthcoming collaborations in the works with Lady Gaga and Bibi Bourelly.

In addition to their success as a solo artist, SOPHIE was a sought-after producer who shaped the way much of pop music now sounds. They worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Kim Petras and Cashmere Cat, and their influence on rising artists like Rina Sawayama and glaive is clear.

Sawayama was one of many artists who took to social media Saturday to share heartfelt remembrances of SOPHIE:

RIP SOPHIE u were the sweetest – an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

the loss of sophie is huge. she’s been at the forefront for a long time and we see her influence in every corner of music. if you’re not aware of what she has done then today is the day to listen to all her brilliant work. you’ll hear an artist who arrived before everyone else. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

This SOPHIE news really sucks… aside from being a literal genius she was just a genuinely caring person. Rest easy my love pic.twitter.com/HpLEl11cE9 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. A huge loss. Thank you for the creations you left us with in this world — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) January 30, 2021

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ?@southbankcentre? pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021

We lost a shining light.. at a loss for words, thank you SOPHIE. — ? (@nicolas___jaar) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.Thank you Sophie Rest In Power! You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

