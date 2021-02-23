South By Southwest Announces Second Wave of Showcasing Artists

It’s been a month since South by Southwest shared the first wave of showcasing artists set to appear at the 35th annual music festival. Tuesday, over 100 more acts have been announced for the virtual event, set for March 16-20.

With the festival’s move to an online space, artists from all over the world are taking advantage of this unique opportunity to perform with more than just a stage behind them. A press release shares that “many have been inspired to choose some unusual, as well as iconic, settings for their showcases,” including Abbey Road Studios in London, Hotel Vegas in Austin, an indoor shrimp fishing spot in Taiwan and a cable car in Norway.

Emerging acts from the second wave of announcements include Australian punk rockers The Chats, Chubby and the Gang, Texan psychedelic band Holy Wave, Irish folk artist Ailbhe Reddy, Greyhounds, Taiwanese indie trio The Chairs and many, many more.

Besides musical performances, passholders will also be able to attend networking meet-ups, mentor sessions, film festival screenings and other virtual events. Keynotes and other speakers previously announced to present include Stacey Abrams, Willie Nelson, Andrew Bird, Amber Ruffin, Wyclef Jean and Demi Lovato.

SXSW will be accessible in a number of different formats, as detailed in a press release:

Experience SXSW Online Music Festival with streaming available via web, mobile, and the SXSW Online Connected TV app (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV). Select Music Festival Showcases, Conference Sessions and Special Event programming will be available at SXSW Online XR on VRChat. Virtual Cinema programming will be available on the VRrOOm store.

Check out the full list of the additions to the SXSW lineup, and revisit featured speaker Wyclef Jean’s 2017 session with Paste, below. The full list of offerings from this year’s festival is accessible through South by Southwest’s website.



404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)

Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Camryn (Denver CO)

Carson McHone (Austin TX)

The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)

The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Deer (Austin TX)

Demi Grace (New York NY)

DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)

Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)

Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)

Holy Wave (El Paso TX)

I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)

Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)

IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Katie Cole (Nashville TN)

Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)

Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)

Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)

Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

NinoMan (Harlem NY)

No Joy (Montreal CANADA)

Novi (Ashland OR)

Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)

OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)

Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)

sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)



This list is subject to change. More performers will be announced at later dates