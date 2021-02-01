Spirit of The Beehive Announce New LP, Share Single "THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN'T DO"

Spirit of the Beehive have announced their new LP ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH will be arriving Apr. 9 on Saddle Creek, their first release via the esteemed indie label. Ahead of the album, the Philadelphia band has shared their latest single, “THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO,” with an accompanying music video.

The LP marks a period of change and growth in the band: They’ve moved to a new label, are joined by a new member in Corey Wilchlin, and have modified their approach to recording music. While 2018’s Hypnic Jerks was recorded in just a week, the band took their time with ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH, planning the album for four months before self-producing and recording the latest tracks. The result in single “THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO” is mesmerizing shoegaze with a more electronic bite than the band’s previous work.

ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH’s vinyl release will feature full-color prints by band member Rivka Ravede, with 5% of the proceeds of preorder sales going to the Amistad Law Project, a human rights organization.

Watch the video for “THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO” below, and keep scrolling for the ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the LP here.

ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH Album Artwork:

ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH Tracklist:

01. ENTERTAINMENT

02. THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO

03. WRONG CIRCLE

04. BAD SON

05. GIVE UP YOUR LIVE

06. RAPID & COMPLETE RECOVERY

07. THE SERVER IS IMMERSED

08. IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME

09. WAKE UP (IN ROTATION)

10. I SUCK THE DEVIL’S COCK

11. DEATH