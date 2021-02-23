Watch the Trippy Video for Spirit of The Beehive's New Single "THE SERVER IS IMMERSED"

Spirit of the Beehive have released a new single, “THE SERVER IS IMMERSED,” and an accompanying music video ahead of their forthcoming album ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH, out April 9 via Saddle Creek. The song follows their first single off the LP, “THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO.”

The music video for “THE SERVER IS IMMERSED” was edited together by founding band member Zachary Schwartz. The hypnotic track is as captivating as its video, which is equal parts fascinating and unsettling. Audio and visuals are pulled from videos that are not easily identifiable, but appear to include news stories and infomercials from the ‘60s to the ‘80s. These clips are warped with effects and mashed together with other psychedelic visuals, including truly creepy shots of a figure in a rubber mask. The result, combined with Spirit of the Beehive in great form with their enigmatic lyrics and dreamy distortion, make for an experience that grabs the full attention of your eyes and ears.

Watch the video for “THE SERVER IS IMMERSED” below. You can preorder ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH here.