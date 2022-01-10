Spiritualized Share New Single "Crazy"

Back in November of 2021, Spiritualized announced their ninth studio album Everything Was Beautiful (Feb. 25, Fat Possum) and shared the stunning opener “Always Together With You.” Today (Jan. 10), the English space rockers unveiled the second single “Crazy,” alongside a video.

“Crazy” is a lush, country-inspired ballad with background vocals provided by Nikki Lane. Frontman J. Spaceman intertwines with Lane and the twangy guitars for a nostalgic ballad. The accompanying Spaceman-directed video, which is inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, is a collage of clips and photos portraying intimacy, luck and conflict.

Spaceman thrived during the process of writing and recording in a lockdown, saying, “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life.” On Everything Was Beautiful, one of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of the year, he played 16 different instruments and recorded in 11 different studios, as well as his own home. The record features over 30 musicians and singers, including his own daughter, longtime collaborator John Coxon, and some help from choirs and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

Below, watch the video for “Crazy” and keep scrolling to revisit “Always Together With You.” You can preorder Everything Was Beautiful ahead of its Feb. 25 release here.