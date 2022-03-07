Spiritualized Share New Single "The Mainline Song"

Spiritualized, the acclaimed space-rock band, were initially set to release their latest album Everything Was Beautiful in February via Fat Possum Records. There is a new release date set for April 22, and the wait is made less painful with their new single “The Mainline Song,” which arrives with another J Spaceman-directed video.

Noted in press materials as being partially inspired by the 2020 protests, “The Mainline Song” is an atmospheric slow burn, and the propulsive nature of the song is driven home with a train bell that morphs into the melody. Harsh train sounds make way for choral melodies and dynamic layers of twinkling bells and atmospheric guitars, reminiscent of vintage Spiritualized. The accompanying video features footage of a train barreling down the tracks from one destination to the next, filled with endless meaning.

Below, listen to “The Mainline Song” and preorder Everything Was Beautiful here.