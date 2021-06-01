Splendour in the Grass Goes Virtual with Splendour XR

Another day, another festival announcement. However, Australia’s Splendour in the Grass is switching it up with their immersive music festival, Splendour XR. Featuring live performances from headliners Khalid, CHVRCHES, The Killers and Grimes, the virtual festival will run from July 24 and 25 with streaming compatibility across mobile devices, tablets, browsers, desktops and VR. Additional performances include Denzel Curry, Band of Horses, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, Charli XCX, The Avalanches, Kaytranada and more.

Attendees will be able to create virtual representations of themselves and explore a recreation of the festival’s Byron Bay venue. Ticket holders can watch solo or purchase an XR Party Pack, which includes IRL goodies to preserve the digital festival experience in a tangible way. Activities range from yoga to children’s programming, as well as an online medical center for mental health resources. VOD of the performances will be available for seven days after the festival, although the virtual world cannot be accessed.

Splendour XR will air globally on July 24-25 from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on both days. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup underneath CHVRCHES’ 2013 Daytrotter performance of “The Mother We Share.”

