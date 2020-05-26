Spotify Removes 10,000-Song Library Limit

After years of asking for a change, Spotify users no longer have to abide by the 10,000-song cap for their libraries on the service. Prior to this, users who saved up to 10,000 songs would be greeted with the message, “Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums”.

The change was announced over the Spotify Community forum, and while it has removed the limit on the number of songs users can like/save, offline listening remains the same with a 10,000-song maximum available for download across five devices. Individual playlists also remained capped at 10,000 songs.