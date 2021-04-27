Squid Share New Single "Pamphlets," Announce First US Tour

Buzzy U.K. rock act Squid’s debut album is close at hand, and ahead of Bright Green Field’s May 7 release via Warp Records, the band have shared another new single, “Pamphlets,” and announced their first-ever U.S. tour. The track finds Ollie Judge and company attempting to bottle the lightning that is their live-show energy, which translated into one of Paste’s favorite performances of SXSW 2021.
Drummer, vocalist and lyricist Judge says of “Pamphlets” in a statement, “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.” Both Judge’s vein-popping vocals and the band’s edgy instrumentation build to an explosive crescendo, like paranoia and isolation straining and ultimately fracturing an already-tenuous grasp on reality.
“Pamphlets” is our third preview of Bright Green Field, following January’s lead track “Narrator” and mid-March follow-up “Paddling,” which we ranked among last month’s best songs. All indications are that Bright Green Field will be killer.
Squid’s nine-show Stateside run begins Nov. 9 in Philadelphia, and the band hits Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, to name a few, before wrapping up in Seattle on Nov. 23. Prior to those shows, they’ll be performing throughout the U.K. and Europe in September and October.
Listen to “Pamphlets” and see Squid’s full tour slate below.
Squid Tour Dates:
September
07 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
09 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
23 – London, UK @ Printworks
24 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
27 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
28 – Glasgow, UK @ SW3
29 – Belfast, UK @ Empire
30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
October
03 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
04 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
05 – Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
09 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
11 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
15 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
16 – Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
18 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
19 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
21 – Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
23 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
24 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
25 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
28 – Barcelona, ES @ Upload
29 – Madrid, ES @ Independence
30 – Vigo, ES @ Masterclub
November
09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge
12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile