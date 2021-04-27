Squid Share New Single "Pamphlets," Announce First US Tour

Buzzy U.K. rock act Squid’s debut album is close at hand, and ahead of Bright Green Field’s May 7 release via Warp Records, the band have shared another new single, “Pamphlets,” and announced their first-ever U.S. tour. The track finds Ollie Judge and company attempting to bottle the lightning that is their live-show energy, which translated into one of Paste’s favorite performances of SXSW 2021.

Drummer, vocalist and lyricist Judge says of “Pamphlets” in a statement, “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.” Both Judge’s vein-popping vocals and the band’s edgy instrumentation build to an explosive crescendo, like paranoia and isolation straining and ultimately fracturing an already-tenuous grasp on reality.

“Pamphlets” is our third preview of Bright Green Field, following January’s lead track “Narrator” and mid-March follow-up “Paddling,” which we ranked among last month’s best songs. All indications are that Bright Green Field will be killer.

Squid’s nine-show Stateside run begins Nov. 9 in Philadelphia, and the band hits Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, to name a few, before wrapping up in Seattle on Nov. 23. Prior to those shows, they’ll be performing throughout the U.K. and Europe in September and October.

Listen to “Pamphlets” and see Squid’s full tour slate below.

Squid Tour Dates:

September

07 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

23 – London, UK @ Printworks

24 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

27 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

28 – Glasgow, UK @ SW3

29 – Belfast, UK @ Empire

30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

October

03 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

04 – Southampton, UK @ 1865

05 – Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

15 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

16 – Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

18 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

19 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

21 – Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

23 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

24 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

25 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

28 – Barcelona, ES @ Upload

29 – Madrid, ES @ Independence

30 – Vigo, ES @ Masterclub

November

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile