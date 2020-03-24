Squid Sign to Warp Records, Share New Single "Sludge"

Brighton post-punk band Squid have announced their signing to Warp Records, and they’ve also shared a new single called “Sludge,” which was produced by Speedy Wunderground wizard Dan Carey (whose production credits include Bloc Party, Kate Tempest, black midi and Fontaines D.C.). Paste recently featured Squid in our list of 15 British Acts You Need to Know in 2020, and we also named their 2019 EP, Town Centre, one of the best EPs of last year.

“Sludge” arose from a soundcheck while supporting post-punk legends Wire, and it’s an ever-morphing track with various colorful art-rock sideshows. Its perplexing keyboards mesh with drummer Ollie Judge’s trademark vocal squawks as the band enters spellbinding new territory. “I’m lying on my bed with celebrity chefs / But what do they know,” sings Judge with surreal humor over whirring guitars. It’s quite a paranoid track that bridges the gap between experimental post-punk and electro-shoegaze.

Listen to “Sludge” below, and check out their upcoming tour dates.

Squid Tour Dates:

April

14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Amsterdam Arena with Foals

17 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique

May

16 – Leicester, U.K. @ Wide Eyed

17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Eastbound

24 – Paris, France @ Villette Sonique

30 – Neustelitz, Germany @ Immergut Festival

June

03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

05 – London, U.K. @ Wide Awake Festival

12-14 – Bergen, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

12-14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

July

01 – Roskilde, Germany @ Roskilde Festival

04 – Belfort, France @ Eurockeennes

22 – London, U.K. @ Scala (RESCHEDULED)

August

06 – Haldern Rees, Germany @ Haldern Pop

10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs

12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Skybar

14 – Oya, Sweden @ Oya Festivalen

19-23 – Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura

24 – Brighton, U.K. @ Chalk (RESCHEDULED)

September

01 – Bedford, U.K. @ Bedford Esquires (RESCHEDULED)

03 – Southampton, U.K. @ Joiners (RESCHEDULED)

03-06 – Salisbury, U.K. @ End of the Road Festival

08 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Castle and Falcon (RESCHEDULED)

09 – York, U.K. @ The Crescent (RESCHEDULED)

10 – Hebden Bridge, U.K. @ The Trades Club (RESCHEDULED)

12 – Manchester, U.K. @ The White Hotel (matinee) (RESCHEDULED)

12 – Manchester, U.K. @ The White Hotel (evening) (RESCHEDULED)

13 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Summerhall (RESCHEDULED)

14 – Newcastle, U.K. @ The Cluny (RESCHEDULED)

16 – Norwich, U.K. @ Norwich Arts Centre (RESCHEDULED)

November

05 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves