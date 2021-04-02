St. Vincent Releases "The Melting of the Sun" Ahead of SNL Performance

St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, is this week’s musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out fame. Ahead of her performance tomorrow night, Clark has released a new single in “The Melting of the Sun.” The song comes off of her forthcoming album Daddy’s Home, out May 14.

This won’t be Clark’s first time gracing the stage over at 30 Rock. She made her first appearance back in 2014 on an episode hosted by Andy Samberg following the release of her highly acclaimed self-titled album. Her forthcoming work is one Paste’s most-anticipated albums of 2021, and it seems as though it will more than live up to the hype built around her previous releases. “The Melting of the Sun” follows the mode of previous single “Pay Your Way In Pain” by leaning into Clark’s ‘70s influences. The song’s lyrics house a host of references to the ‘60s and ‘70s, greeting us from “the dark side of the moon” and referencing Joni Mitchell and Marilyn Monroe, to name a few. A twanging guitar comes in time with Clark’s slinky, sultry delivery of the chorus: “It’s just the melting of the sun / I wanna watch you watch it burn.” The song’s lyric video drives home the Woodstock-worthy aesthetics that the complex, swirling psychedelic guitars supply, depicting Clark’s face as the sun sending out rays of vintage-y earth tones of which any hippie would approve.

You can preorder Daddy's Home here.