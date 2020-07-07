Standing On The Corner Share New Single "G​-​E​-​T​-​O​-​U​-​T​!​! The Ghetto": Listen

Brooklyn-based art ensemble Standing On The Corner has released a multi-track single today, G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto. The release consists of three tracks: “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto Pt.I,” “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto Pt.II” and “Zolo Go.” Listen below.

This single follows Standing On The Corner’s track “Angel” from earlier this year, the first new music from the ensemble since 2017’s Red Burns. Between releases, the group has collaborated with both Earl Sweatshirt on Some Rap Songs and Solange on When I Get Home.