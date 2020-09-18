Steve Earle & The Dukes to Record Album of Justin Townes Earle Songs

Steve Earle & The Dukes will be releasing a new album in 2021, consisting of songs written by Earle’s late son Justin Townes Earle. Townes Earle passed away last month, so the album would be a touching tribute to the legacy he left behind.

100% of the advances and royalties made on the album will be placed in a trust for Justin’s daughter. Recording is set to start in October, and it’s slated for a January release—around the time of Justin’s birthday.

