Watch Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers Corral in the Paste Studio on This Day in 2017

Steve Martin was in the news last week when Netflix debuted the adorable new Father of the Bride special on their YouTube channel, but lest we forget that the veteran comedian/actor is so much more than the titular “father” in the famous two-film franchise: He’s a triple threat. That’s right—you know him for his legendary stand-up and film roles, but Steve Martin is also one of the best living banjo players.

On this day (Sept. 29) in 2017, Martin and his banjo were joined by renowned bluegrass troupe the Steep Canyon Rangers in Paste’s NYC Studio. The group performed three songs: “Office Supplies,” “All Night Long” and “On The Water,” all from their collaborative 2017 album “The Long-Awaited Album.” The Rangers have been performing together since 2000, but they’ve gained considerable traction in the last decade since collaborating with Martin. They continue to release music, their most recent effort being North Carolina Songbook, a live album recorded at last year’s Merlefest.

Watch the 2017 Paste session below.