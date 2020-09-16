Stevie Nicks Announces 24 Karat Gold Concert Film and Live Album

Stevie Nicks has announced that her legendary album 24 Karat Gold will be made into a concert film and live album. Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert will be released for two nights only, Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, at select cinemas, drive-ins and exhibition spaces around the world.

The film’s setlist includes hits such as “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide” and more.

“The ‘24 Karat Gold Tour’ was my all-time favorite tour,” Nicks says. “I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold.”

Film tickets will go on sale Sept. 23 here , and the 2CD, 2LP and digital/streaming releases will be available on Oct. 30 via BMG.

Watch Nicks’ brand new live recording of “Gypsy” below, and scroll down for the Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert trailer. While you’re here, check out a full Fleetwood Mac concert via the Paste vault, further down.