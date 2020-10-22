Atlanta Producer Stranded Shares Title Track for Post Meridian EP

Atlanta-based producer Stranded announced a new EP titled Post Meridian, out Dec. 4 via HOMAGE, and shared its title track. Post Meridian follows the release of 2018’s debut EP Celine’s Dilemma and 2020’s Long Dusk EP. Celine’s Dilemma even featured a remix from Rob Smith of U.K. trip-hop group Smith & Mighty.

“Post Meridian” thrives on ’80s British post-punk guitars, disco-meets-house beats and unassuming yet melodious vocals. It also dips its toes into dance-punk and techno, making for an exuberant swath of danceable sounds. Its thrumming, neon-colored spirit is contagious.

Per a press release, the EP was inspired by themes of “devotion and dissolution” and the works of filmmakers like Alain Resnais and Ingmar Bergman. The EP also features a remix of the title track from Atlanta house producer Stefan Ringer (who’s also recorded under REKchampa and Black Suede).

Listen to “Post Meridian” below, scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Post Meridian

02. Cherry Fortune

03. Yesterday’s Silence

04. Post Meridian (Stefan Ringer Remix)

05. Glass Shock

06. Canal Breaks