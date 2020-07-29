Succession's Nicholas Braun Shares Pop-Punk-Inspired Quarantine Song "Antibodies"

Jeremy Strong may have been the one making musical waves last year with his delivery of Kendall’s now infamous rap in HBO’s Succession, but today another cast member is getting his turn in the spotlight.

Today, Nicholas Braun (who you know as Cousin Greg) is bringing an idea to life with his new quarantine song “Antibodies (Do You Have The).” The parody tune, which arrives with a pop-punk inspired video, debuted today on Atlantic Records, so Braun can now officially say he’s a major label artist.

In early May, Braun shared the idea for the song on social media, asking fans to submit a melody for some lyrics he’d written: “Do you have the antibodies?” He got hundreds of thousands of responses, including some from Kiernan Shipka, Mackenzie Bourg, Sasha Spielberg and Lola Young. Today, the song is actually complete, and proceeds will benefit two charities: Partners in Health, which is “a global health organization restoring social justice by bringing quality health care to the most vulnerable around the world,” and Community Outreach and Patient Empowerment (COPE), which is “a partnership with the Navajo Nation Community Health Representative Outreach Program to improve the lives of those living with chronic diseases in Navajo Nation.”

“When I put up that first video, I just wanted to make people laugh,” Braun said in a statement. “Maybe they were also going through this quarantine madness-slash-longing that I was going through. So it had to be a punk song. For me, it’s an homage to the days of running home from school to catch TRL and hoping to see Papa Roach or Blink 182 beat out 98 Degrees.”

Experience the video for “Antibodies (Do You Have The)” in all its glorious, contagious angst below.