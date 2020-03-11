Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams Get Lush on "Climb That Mountain"

With their release date just around the corner, Sufjan Stevens and his fellow Asthmatic Kitty co-founder/stepfather Lowell Brams shared early Wednesday morning the third track from their forthcoming collaborative album Aporia. As we know, Aporia is a new age album that takes from the seminal works of Suzanne Ciani and Vangelis, as well as other influences such as IDM acts of the ‘90s.

“Climb That Mountain” is the most lush offering from Aporia thus far, with gentle piano and inviting, flute-like synth. The track blooms halfway through into a flourishing organic number complete with strings and Sufjan’s whistling voice. Sufjan leans into his Romantic tendencies, crafting with Lowell a space-filling track of transcendental strength.

Sufjan also recently shared a playlist of tracks that “informed” the music on Aporia, with artists ranging from Julianna Barwick to Mica Levi’s Under The Skin soundtrack to Boards of Canada. You can listen to it via Spotify.

Aporia is out March 27. You can listen to “Climb That Mountain” below.