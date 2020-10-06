Exclusive: Cleveland Indie-Punk Band Suitor Share Title Track From Communion EP

Cleveland duo Suitor recently announced their debut EP Communion, out on Oct. 9. Today, they’re sharing its title track exclusively with Paste, which you can check out below. The indie-punk band consists of vocalist and lyricist Emma Shepard and Chris Corsi (guitar, bass, drums, keyboards). Both members also play in Small Wood House, which Paste named one of 15 Cleveland bands you need to know in 2020.

“Communion” is the perfect meeting of spiky and sweet. Its jangly post-punk tones, classic indie-pop vocals and intergalactic keys are a nice introduction to the band. The rest of the EP offers varying shades of moody, synth-laden indie rock, and there’s even a stylish, tightly-wound punk number (“Suitor”).

“I think ‘Communion’ is the darkest song lyrically and sonically on the EP,” Shepard says. “I was really inspired by the shimmering synth tones that Chris added and I like that juxtaposed with the grim lyrical elements spanning religion, mortality, and anxiety. It was the fastest song to write as well, I think we both were most excited for this track and fed off of each other’s ideas.”

Corsi also added:

For me “Communion” is a very emblematic song for how i approached the song writing and arranging for this EP. I just let what i was listening to at the time really bleed into the process. i hear the percussive elements that i love so much on R.E.M.’s “Murmur.” I hear the guitar work and I think of The Chameleons. At no point was I ever going for any certain sound but it’s funny listening back and hearing these influences. All that being said, I think once Emma laid down her vocal lines, it took the overall feel of the song in an entirely different direction that i really enjoy.

Listen to “Communion” exclusively via Paste, and preorder the EP here. Scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Communion

02. Spectator

03. A Picture With a Hole Inside

04. To Water

05. Suitor

06. Moth

07. Not Now