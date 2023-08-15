Sun June Announce New Album Bad Dream Jaguar

Austin, Texas band Sun June has a new record on the way. Bad Dream Jaguar is set to arrive October 20 via Run For Cover Records, marking their first proper follow-up to 2022’s Somewhere. Lead single “Get Enough” is a dynamic, expansive folk-pop track that lends an unhurried, gorgeous instrumental to Laura Colwell’s dreamy vocal affectation.

“Drag me down with the weight, it’s a drug. I never get enough,” Colwell sings. “Even the sky looks menacing. I stayed awake for 48 hours, and it’s all I can do to be lonely. Me and you.” Affixed with Beatles references and psychedelic flair, “Get Enough” is a low-key gem that quickly morphs into a twangy, experimental stunner.

“‘Get Enough’ is about spring-time mania, justifying delusions, and losing it but still loving it (Macca forever). It was written when Laura and Stephen [Salisbury] were bouncing back and forth between Texas and North Carolina, each unsure of where life was headed,” the band says about the track. “For the ‘Get Enough” video we wanted to lean into Texas kitsch.

“Most of us are transplants, but we’ve become Texans whether we like it or not. We liked the images of fake cowboying and Texan expanses beneath a busy flight path, and we thought it fit a song that’s about being pulled in different directions and wanting competing things. Visually, we were inspired by Punch Drunk Love. We bought a big blue suit and used 1970s anamorphic lenses to distort the image and bend the light.”

Watch the music video for “Get Enough” and check out the Bad Dream Jaguar album artwork and tracklist below.

Bad Dream Jaguar Artwork:

Bad Dream Jaguar Tracklist:

Eager

16 Riders

Mixed Bag

Moon Ahead

Ambitions

Easy Violence

John Prine

Sage

Washington Square

Get Enough

Texas

Lightning