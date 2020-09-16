Sunflower Bean Share Video for New Single "Moment In The Sun"

Today, New York trio Sunflower Bean shared their first single of 2020, “Moment In The Sun.” The new track is accompanied by a music video directed by Andy DeLuca and Sarah Eiseman, starring Marquis Rodriguez from When They See Us.

Sunflower Bean said of the track:

‘Moment In The Sun’ is about finally recognizing what is important in one’s life, the people you decide to spend it with. All of these things we distract ourselves with, the neverending mountain of career climbing, the pursuit of financial success, and the hope that after all that trying you could finally be cool. All of that is meaningless in comparison to one great day, hour, or moment with someone you really love.

In 2018, Sunflower Bean released their sophomore album Twentytwo in Blue. Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Watch the “Moment In The Sun” video below. While you’re here, scroll further down to revisit Sunflower Bean’s 2016 Daytrotter session.



