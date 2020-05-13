Paste Teams with Sweet Relief to Raise Funds for Musicians in Need

One of the many affects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the cancelation of live touring. For music fans, that loss has meant we can’t enjoy going to shows and festivals. For musicians and music industry workers, it means that their livelihoods are at risk and many are struggling to make ends meet. Since 1994, Sweet Relief has provided financial help to those in the music industry. Now, Paste Magazine is teaming up with Sweet Relief to raise funds for immediate relief for those in the music industry affected by the Coronavirus. Funds raised will go towards vital living expenses to those impacted due to sickness or loss of work.

To donate, visit any recent or upcoming episode page for The Paste Happiest Hour on our YouTube channel, including today’s episode with David Crosby and Thad Cockrell. Paste Happiest Hour viewers have already given $1,100.