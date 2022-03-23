The Paste 20th Anniversary Party presented by Ilegal Mezcal in Photos and Video

SPONSORED

We had an amazing week at SXSW at The Pershing in Austin, Texas, celebrating 20 years of Paste Magazine with our presenting sponsor Ilegal Mezcal. We kicked it all off on Tuesday, March 15, with a special femme-forward celebration with our friends at Women That Rock. We continued through Friday, March 18, showcasing 44 bands in all and giving away hundreds of copies of our special 20th Anniversary vinyl sampler featuring Keb Mo’, The Wood Brothers, Seratones, Warren Haynes, Valerie June, Julia Jacklin, Courtney Marie Andrews, Half Waif, Lunar Vacation and Wheatus—which you can still enter to win here.

We were joined on our site by our sponsors Ilegal Mezcal, who created a custom cocktail menu for the event, as well as providing tattoos for many of the artists; Karbach Brewing, who provided the beer; Gold Rush Vinyl, who made our beautiful sampler; FreshTix, who handled all the RSVPs; The Razor Group, who was on hand with their Porto Vino wine totes; and SuperMush, giving away samples of their energy, immunity and chill sprays.

We captured all 44 performances, all of which are available to stream on the Paste YouTube channel.

New York City’s Moon Kissed kicked off the whole party with their fun dance-pop set on the outdoor stage. The day’s many highlights included Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin commanding the stage in her giant red platform shoes, S.G. Goodman shredding on the indoor stage and Sunflower Bean closing out the day. Watch Sir Woman’s phenomenal set below.



Pom Pom Squad photo by Lindsay Thomaston

Stream all the concert video here:

Moon Kissed

Hannah Jadagu

Mamalarky

Madison McFerrin

Pillow Queens

Sir Woman

Pom Pom Squad

Seratones

Katie Toupin

S.G. Goodman

Sunflower Bean

Wednesday’s lineup was ridiculously stacked. Geese and Yard Act proved why they were among the buzziest bands at SXSW this year, and BLACKSTARKIDS’s infectious energy was the perfect way to close out the day.



Yard Act photo by Lindsay Thomaston

Stream all the concert video here:

SUSTO

Malin Pettersen

Geese

Enumclaw

Gustaf

Yard Act

Fake Fruit

Katy Kirby

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Lunar Vacation

BLACKSTARKIDS

Our third day of celebration showcased a range of talent, from veteran L.A. alternative rock band The Dream Syndicate to Swedish post-punk band Pom Poko to country singer Holly Macve to English indie band The Lathums. We were especially proud of our second band of the party from Paste’s hometown of Atlanta (after Wednesday’s Lunar Vacation), Lowertown.



Lowertown photo by Lindsay Thomaston

The Dream Syndicate

Pom Poko

Particle Kid

Kiltro

Teenage Halloween

Joshua Hedley

Holly Macve

Lowertown

The Heavy Hours

King Hannah

The Lathums



W.H. Lung photo by Lindsay Thomaston

Sugaray Rayford

Joshua Ray Walker

STUCK

Runnner

IAN SWEET

Sour Widows

Water From Your Eyes

Boulevards

49 Winchester

Fieh

W.H. Lung

