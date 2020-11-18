Sycco Signs to Future Classic, Shares Video for New Single "Germs"

19-year-old Australian singer/songwriter and producer Sycco has signed to Future Classic and shared a new single, “Germs,” alongside its music video. The track was co-written and produced by Ed Quinn, with whom she collaborated on her previously released single, “Dribble.”

Sycco says of the new song:

“Germs” is written from the point of view of someone who is seeing their ex become a different person, and hating it. It’s a gooey jam about changing old habits. It’s called “Germs” but we made it pre-COVID I swear! ... This is one of my first collaborations ever (and one of the only ones I have ever done IRL—thanks COVID) and I wrote this with Ed the first time I met him. It was written really quickly and we had a great time—you can hear us laughing in the background in the part where I sing “wait.” I feel like the song works because of the immense songwriting chemistry we have.

Watch the video for “Germs” below.