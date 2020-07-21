Sylvan Esso Announce New Album, Release Lead Single "Ferris Wheel"

Electronic duo Sylvan Esso have announced their third studio album Free Love, out Sept. 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. The lead single “Ferris Wheel” is out today.

“Ferris Wheel” is lush and bouncy—with synths keeping the song at a fun pace. The group said of the album and the track:

It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place.

This first single, “Ferris Wheel,” is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.

Pre-order Free Love here. Purchase/stream “Ferris Wheel” here.