Sylvan Esso Share Mysterious Video for "What If"

Earlier today, Sylvan Esso—made up of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn—dropped a mysterious video out of the blue on YouTube, over two years after “PARADE,” their last original single. The minute-and-a-half-long video shows frontwoman Amelia Meath treading water as she bobs over ocean waves with the music ebbing and flowing with the movement of the ocean. The track itself, titled “What If,” is short and minimalistic, although the swell of synthesizers and vocals at the end of the video suggests this may only be a snippet from a larger track. The most important question here is: could this mean new music soon? We’re excited to find out.

Watch “What If” below.