Tame Impala and Diana Ross Share New Song, “Turn Up the Sunshine”

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) and Diana Ross have dropped their sun-soaked new song, “Turn Up the Sunshine,” just in time for summer. The track appears on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, alongside contributions from artists such as Caroline Polachek, Thundercat, Phoebe Bridgers and BROCKHAMPTON.

A fun, feel-good song, “Turn Up the Sunshine” is a safe bet to boost your mood in a matter of minutes. The groovy bassline and Ross’ warm vocals stay true to the film’s retro ‘70s setting. Ross and Parker radiate pure optimism as they reassure, “If there’s no sun in sight / We can bring the light together / Day or night / Smiling from inside.” With a funky hook and plenty of hand-clapping, the family-friendly earworm feels more like a relic from the disco days than a recent release.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will be out July 1. Until then, you can hear “Turn Up the Sunshine” below.