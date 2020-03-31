Tame Impala Shares Free Virtual Concert Experience for Fans in Isolation

Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) just did the sweetest thing for his fans, many of whom are stuck indoors and missing live music terribly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker took to Instagram Monday and posted a gift to said fans: an almost hour-long YouTube video titled The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place, comprising a virtual live performance of Tame Impala’s newest album The Slow Rush.

With his tour being pushed back due to COVID-19, Parker thought to cure the boredom, he’d bring the concert to our homes. “Headphones required for full immersive effect,” he notes on Instagram.

Fans from all over the world are excited as all get out and are even making jokes in YouTube comments like, “the slow rush but you’re locked inside the toilet during the whole set,” or, “the slow rush but you’re imagining you’re at a concert because they’re all canceled.”

Stay tuned to see if Parker releases any other albums as virtual concert experiences and check out The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place below, along with Tame Impala’s 2010 Daytrotter session.