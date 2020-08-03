Taylor Swift Scores Seventh Number One Album With folklore

No surprises here: Taylor Swift’s eighth album folklore has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, coming in above Juice WRLD’s posthumous LP Legends Never Die as the biggest number one debut of the year. The album, released on July 24 with only a day’s notice, was made in collaboration with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner of The National, and featured Bon Iver.

The album, which sold 846,000 units in its first week, achieved the biggest first week for any album since her 2019 album Lover, which sold 867,000 units.

