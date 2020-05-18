Watch Taylor Swift Perform Live in Concert Special City of Lover

Like many artists, Taylor Swift has had to majorly rethink her tour plans in the forthcoming months in the face of coronavirus, postponing her sixth concert tour “Lover Fest”—originally set to begin on April 5, 2020—to 2021 and canceling all shows in 2020. Yet, Swift has found creative ways to engage with audiences around the globe during the pandemic. On Sunday night (May 17), Swift released her concert special City of Lover on ABC. Filmed last September at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, the concert features live renditions of tracks such as “The Man”, “Lover” and “You Need to Calm Down,” and includes anecdotal commentary accompanying the songs.

“I just went to the piano, stumbled over to the piano, sat down and this song happened so quick,” she said before performing “Lover,” the final track of the night. “I just love those moments.”

City of Lover is now available for viewing on Hulu and Disney+. If you aren’t subscribed to one of these two streaming services—fear not! Swift has released a select group of live tracks from the special including “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” “Cornelia Street” and “Lover,” which are all available on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify. Check out the live renditions of “Lover” and “Cornelia Street” below: