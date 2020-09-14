Taylor Swift Will Perform "Betty" at The ACM Awards

Taylor Swift is playing “betty” live for the first time at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday.

The performance of her folklore track marks Swift’s return to the award show, her first appearance in seven years. Swift will be playing from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, while other ACM performers will be distanced across other local music venues. This is the first year the award show has been held in Nashville.

Other performers include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and many more. Country musician Keith Urban will be hosting the show, airing live on CBS this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Swift recently released her latest album folklore, and the “betty” performance marks the first song to be debuted live. The album has spent six weeks at number one on Billboard 200, tying with Whitney Houston for most time from a female performer atop the chart.

