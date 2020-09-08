Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More Join Just Vote Campaign

Global Citizen and Headcount, two advocacy and voter organizations, have joined forces to launch their new non-partisan Just Vote campaign. They’ve also enlisted Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, Billy Porter and more to encourage young voters to participate in the upcoming election.

The campaign hopes to register 50,000 new young voters before November. They are also rewarding participants who check their voter status, including exclusive performances and merchandise from various musicians. Between virtual dance lessons with Usher or hanging out with DJ Khaled, there are many exciting opportunities for participants.

”’MAJOR KEY ALERT!’ Checking your voting status and registering to vote is easy and important,” DJ Khaled said. “I’m partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount, to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I’m looking forward to hosting a virtual meet and greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status.”

To check your voter registration status and be entered to win exclusive rewards, visit the Just Vote campaign here.