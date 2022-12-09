Taylor Swift To Make Feature Length Directorial Debut Based On Her Own Original Script

For those who have been wondering how Taylor Swift could possibly achieve new heights after everything she’s already accomplished, here’s your answer: The pop star will be directing a feature length film based on a script she wrote. The film will be for Searchlight Pictures, with presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield commenting in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” Further details have not yet been released.

This is not Swift’s first foray into the directing world, as fans of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” will remember. She directed a short film that served as a companion to this song, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The film has since been submitted to the 2023 Oscars, and won the 2022 VMA for Best Direction. It was her second VMA in this category, her first being for “The Man,” and Swift is the only solo artist to ever have received two honors for best direction. Her 10th studio album Midnights was released in October (as you probably well remember). It looks like Swift will never stop finding ways to grow.