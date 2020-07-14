Teenanger Announce New Album Good Time, Release Lead Single

Toronto DIY band Teenanger, which features the founders of Telephone Explosion Records, have announced their sixth album Good Time, arriving Oct. 2. Their lead single “Touching Glass” is out today. For years, the band has shared stages with other fiery Canadian bands like METZ, PUP, Dilly Dally and Death From Above.

Teenanger emanate an eccentric, one-of-a-kind aura, as demonstrated by “Touching Glass”—a clean, catchy post-punk-meets-pop tune that oozes style.

The band’s Melissa Ball says of the new single, “I was thinking about John Carpenter’s 1988 classic ‘They Live’ (starring Roddy Piper) before I wrote these lyrics so I guess I had that plot in the back of my mind. It’s pretty straight forward lyrically and partly about the fear of mind control and my frustrations with being tethered to/tired with my phone.”

Listen to “Touching Glass” below, and preorder Good Time here. Scroll down for their album art and tracklist.

01. Beige

02. Trillium Song

03. Pleasure

04. Romance For Rent

05. Straight To Computer

06. Good Time

07. Touching Glass

08. The Drain